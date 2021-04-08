Swansea City boycott social media for a week

Swansea City have announced a week-long social media boycott across all platforms, as the fight against abuse and discrimination online continues.

Players, including first team, academy sides and women’s team, staff and the club’s official accounts will stop posting from 5pm today.

Swansea trio Jamal Lowe, Ben Cabango and Yan Dhanda have all been racially abused on social media in the past couple of months.

“We hope that this stance across the club will be supported by everyone,” said Swansea City captain Matt Grimes.

“As a close and diverse group of players, this is something we all feel extremely passionate about.

“I find it staggering that we are still talking about racism and abuse of this kind.

“We are acutely aware of the pressures within football at this level, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as to how such levels of abuse can affect someone.”

Updates from the club’s upcoming fixtures against Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as any latest news, will continue to be published on the club’s official website.

Good for Swansea. This means something, and hopefully more clubs will forget about stuff like brand reach and follower count for a second and follow suit.

The only way to hurt companies like Twitter and Facebook, or at least to force them to take more serious action against racism and other forms of discrimination, is to stop using their platforms. It’s that simple. Swansea can 100% control their own official website, but they can’t fully control interactions on a third-party site.