Eric Dier ‘had to go’ for a poo during League Cup game

Dier on the run(s)

Dire scenes for Spurs defender/midfielder (what is he these days?) Eric Dier during his side’s League Cup tie with Chelsea last night. Poor Eric had to leave the pitch midway through the second half – with Spurs losing 1-0 (they went on to win on penalties after Chelsea decided to stop playing) – to go for an emergency poo.

Sub-editors across the land are gutted it didn’t happen instead to his team-mate Dele Alli, as it denied them the chance to use the headline, “Dele Belly”… I’m here all week.

Even funnier, Jose Mourinho chased after Dier, presumably to shout, “Fucking hell Eric, can you not use one sheet and fold it.”

I enjoy seeing a more profane, vulnerable side to elite athletes. They may be finely tuned specimens, but they’re not robots.

Eric Dier took a bathroom break in the middle of the match 💩 José Mourinho took exception 😂 pic.twitter.com/MTH7pPza4N — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 29, 2020

"He wasn't happy, but there was nothing I could do about it really!" 😂 The man himself! Eric Dier explains 'nature was calling' as he sprinted off the pitch, followed by an angry Jose Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/8D4C7RIgtf — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 29, 2020