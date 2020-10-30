Jose Mourinho: Before and after Tottenham’s defeat at Royal Antwerp

Ollie Irish

30th, October 2020

Before:

London to Antwerp: Watching a movie with a nice big bag of Proper Corn sweet-and-salt popcorn. Lovely. Gilet. Check. Reading glasses. Check. Private jet, check.

Royal Antwerp 1-0 Spurs.

After:

Antwerp stadium to the airport: Jose’s own caption (he put this pic on his Insta): “Bad perfomances [sic] deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am. Tomorow 11 AM training.”

Jose went from off-duty Bruce Wayne to Bane in a matter of hours. The reading glasses were off. And he wanted his players to know it. Imagine having to walk past that to the back of the bus.

Posted in Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply