Jose Mourinho: Before and after Tottenham’s defeat at Royal Antwerp

Before:
London to Antwerp: Watching a movie with a nice big bag of Proper Corn sweet-and-salt popcorn. Lovely. Gilet. Check. Reading glasses. Check. Private jet, check.
Royal Antwerp 1-0 Spurs.
After:
Antwerp stadium to the airport: Jose’s own caption (he put this pic on his Insta): “Bad perfomances [sic] deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am. Tomorow 11 AM training.”
Jose went from off-duty Bruce Wayne to Bane in a matter of hours. The reading glasses were off. And he wanted his players to know it. Imagine having to walk past that to the back of the bus.
We agree. https://t.co/8tNev2FdZw
— Royal Antwerp FC ❼ (@offical_rafc) October 29, 2020