Harry Kane is reversing, Harry Kane is reversing

Harry Kane backs into Brighton’s Adam Lallana with spectacular results

Tottenham and England star Harry Kane is starting to get a reputation for a dubious habit, to add to his rep for brilliant forward play. This habit starts with a quick look over his shoulder, then he backs into an opponent, often when said opponent is off the ground. When you’ve seen him do it three or four times, it does look a premeditated case of playing the man, not the ball:

Compilation of Harry Kane’s signature move. pic.twitter.com/szleeGwcUn — 𝙍𝙪𝙗𝙚𝙣 (@lfcrubn) December 6, 2020

You could call it his signature move, his finisher, but it’s nothing to be proud of. Worst case, he could break someone’s neck. He’s far from the first footballer to do this, mind, and it would be wrong to say he does it all the time, but he’s certainly one of the biggest names to be called out for it.

Kane’s defenders will say he’s being smart, or cute: he’s just standing his ground, he will take a knee in the back from time to time, plus he doesn’t have to jump for the ball. Who is right? It’s a little from column A, a little from column B, I think. Standing your ground is one thing, but actively backing into an opponent who is jumping so you can win a foul goes beyond gamesmanship and into the realm of dangerous play. I wonder if referees will start to pick up on it as the season progresses.

If I know one thing on this matter, it’s that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho won’t be in a rush to tell Kane to stop.