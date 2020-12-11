‘Who wants a game?’ asks Dele Alli on Instagram

Insert ‘spare’ joke here.

Fresh from being named on FIFA’s FIFPRO World XI shortlist (!?), here’s Dele Alli looking very stylish in knitwear and cropped trousers for a menswear promotion on Instagram. The post is captioned “Who wants a game?”

… Does he know? Do you want to tell him?

I’d prefer to think Dele is making a witty, underhand comment to Jose Mourinho about his lack of game time at Tottenham but also, I once watched an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox where Dele asked his good mate Eric Dier what a (music) composer is, so I’m hard-pressing X for doubt on this one. Still, he looks sharp.

Jose looking at Dele’s Insta:

“This kid, he is a specialist in paid partnerships… I make him a specialist in League Cup.”

P.S. Spurs beat Antwerp in the Europa League last night (highlights below). Dele was an unused sub (Spurs used all five of their subs too) and headed down the tunnel before the final whistle. “I don’t expect him to be happy,” Mourinho said after the game. Joking aside, it’s sad to see such a gifted player become so insignificant.