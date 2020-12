In off the man bun! Next level strats, Gareth. Not only that, but to do it at Stoke on a cold Wednesday night… Perfection.

For Spurs fans, it’s just great to see Wales’s top amateur golfer back playing for their club, especially as Jose Mourinho would have no qualms about not playing him. The goal is just a Xmas bonus.

Nice assist from Harry Winks too, even if Stoke’s marking in the box was statuesque.