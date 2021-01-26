FA Cup highlights: Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Tottenham – Ndombele saves Spurs

In-form midfielder Tanguy Ndombele scored twice to rescue Tottenham in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Monday evening. Spurs needed three goals in the last five minutes to see off a plucky Wycombe side – the scoreline slightly flattered the Premier League outfit, although the visitors did dominate the second half.

Ndombele was one of four big names who came off the bench at Adams Park, as Spurs initially struggled to get the job done against the Championship side, who were playing their first match since a Covid-19 outbreak.

Fred Onyedinma put Wanderers ahead, to raise hopes of a giant-killing, but Gareth Bale, who played his first full 90 minutes of the season, equalised before half-time with an instinctive close-range finish.

It was all Spurs after the break, but even Harry Kane and Son Heung-min could not make the breakthrough. But with extra-time looming, Harry Winks netted an 86th-minute curler before two Ndombele goals – the second was classic, nonchalant Ndombele – at the death sealed the deal.

Man of the match: Harry Winks (Spurs)

Match highlights: