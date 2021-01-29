Highlights: Spurs 1-3 Liverpool – Kane ankle injury adds to Tottenham woe

Liverpool rebooted their Premier League title challenge with a deserved 3-1 win at Tottenham, who lost captain Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

The Reds’ 482-minute goal drought was ended by Roberto Firmino on the stroke of half-time, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane bagging after the break to make it seven successive wins against Spurs.

A blistering strike by Pierre-Emille Hjobjerg, scored after Alexander-Arnold’s goal, gave Spurs brief hope at 2-1 down but when Mane pounced on a rookie error of judgement by defender Joe Rodon, it was game over in the teeming rain in north London.

The win, a first for Liverpool since 19th December, lifts Jurgen Klopp’s side back into the top four, just four points behind leaders Man City, albeit City have a game in hand.

Spurs’ title challenge is surely over, if it ever really existed, but the main concern will be Kane’s injury. The England striker did not reappear for the second half after suffering a knock on his ankle, and Spurs must now wait to see how serious it is.

Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Match highlights: