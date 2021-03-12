Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb – Kane double lifts Spurs

Two goals from Harry Kane helped Spurs beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Europa League last 16 first leg tie, a result that should see the English club advance to the quarter-finals. It was a fifth successive win in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Kane was in the right place, as he so often is, to convert a rebound in the 25th minute and he gave his side some insurance to take to Croatia next week for with a drilled finish in the 70th minute. He has now scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

3 – Spurs have progressed from each of their previous three knockout ties in the UEFA Europa League when they’ve won the first leg – versus Lyon and Internazionale in 2012-13, and RZ Pellets WAC earlier this season. Comfortable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

“I believe one more goal would be a good reflection of the game and would put us in a much better position,” Mourinho said afterwards.

“But before the game if you asked if 2-0 is a good result I would say [it is].”

It wasn’t all good news for Spurs, though. Kane had an ice pack applied to his knee after he was substituted. Mourinho said “I don’t have the feeling it is anything serious”, but Spurs face Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, and Kane is indispensable.

Man of the match: Harry Kane (Spurs)

Match highlights: