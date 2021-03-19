Joe Hart says sorry as his social media team thought Spurs beat Zagreb 3-0

Ollie Irish

19th, March 2021

Lads…

Just when you thought Peak Spurs had been achieved, new heights are reached.

Takeaway: Joe Hart has a social media team. Okay, it’s probably just one digital media graduate called Benjy, but still, Joe Hart has a social media team. Or had. Benjy, you’re fired. #JobDone

Relevant: Lloris calls Spurs a disgrace after Zagreb defeat

Posted in FAIL, Tottenham Hotspur

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply