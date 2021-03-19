Joe Hart says sorry as his social media team thought Spurs beat Zagreb 3-0

An apology from Joe Hart after one of his social media team posted “job done 3-0’ assuming that #THFC had beaten Dinamo Zagreb pic.twitter.com/fM19Om3t6O — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 19, 2021

Lads…

Just when you thought Peak Spurs had been achieved, new heights are reached.

Takeaway: Joe Hart has a social media team. Okay, it’s probably just one digital media graduate called Benjy, but still, Joe Hart has a social media team. Or had. Benjy, you’re fired. #JobDone

Relevant: Lloris calls Spurs a disgrace after Zagreb defeat