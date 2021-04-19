Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge. He replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs’ head coach in November 2019 and led the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

Spurs currently lie seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March. They face Man City in the League Cup final on Sunday, and will do so with caretaker manager Ryan Mason in charge.

This season, Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career. And no top-flight team has lost more points (20) from winning positions this season than Spurs.

Mourinho leaves north London with a record of 27 wins, 14 draws and 17 defeats from his 58 Premier League games in charge. For a club with Champions League aspirations, that’s merely okay.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in a statement. “Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Pies says: Thank f**k for that, frankly. Mourinho at his worst – as he has been in recent years – is poisonous; his uncompromising man-management is a slow-acting toxin which can eat away at a club, and his brand of football is too often a cowardly excuse for elite-level play. Daniel Levy should have never been so vain as to employ him in the first place, and I’m glad Jose won’t have the chance to win a trophy with Spurs in the League Cup final next Sunday.

I actually think Mourinho was lucky that fans weren’t inside stadiums, otherwise he’d have been out before now. Spurs fans would not have tolerated the dreck that was on show a lot of the time.