Leroy Sane rejects Man City deal, will sign for Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich look like the best club side in Europe currently and they’ll be even stronger next season when Leroy Sane joins them from Man City. Sane, 24, has told City he doesn’t want a new contract – Pep Guardiola confirmed this himself – and it’s no secret his heart is set on a return to his native Germany. Sane and Bayern have reportedly agreed personal terms. In other words, it’s on. No news on a fee yet, but I’d expect it to be in the £50-60m ballpark.

The prospect of full-back Alphonso Davies and Sane – both scarily rapid – linking up on Bayern’s left flank is nightmare fuel for opposing defences. Happy days also for Robert Lewandowski, who should dine out on Sane’s service.

The verdict on Sane’s time at City? A solid B grade seems fair. He was devastating in spells in his first three seasons, properly unplayable, but he also faded in and out of City’s starting XI, partly due to injuries and partly because it seemed Guardiola wasn’t totally convinced by his attitude.

As Sane hasn’t played for City since suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the Community Shield last August, the club’s fans may feel a little underwhelmed by his departure. Which is a shame, as he could have gone on to be a City great. Still, when you’ve got the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden at your disposal, life goes on.