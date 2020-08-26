Ben Chilwell signs for Chelsea on five-year £45m contract

Just look at his face!

Ben Chilwell has done a Kante. The England left-back has joined Chelsea from Leicester City, for a £45m fee, and he’s “buzzing” about it. Just look at his lovely Love Island smile.

On paper this is a solid, much-needed acquisition by Chelsea, who are increasingly looking like a team that means business. They still need to address their goalkeeping problem (Kepa is plain bad – the man did not catch a single corner last season), but elsewhere their squad is looking like one that will easily contend for a top-four finish this coming season, and possibly more. If they can also complete deals for targets Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva, then Frank Lampard has a serious team on his hands.

Absolutely buzzing to sign for @ChelseaFC. Really exciting time for the club, with such a good squad! Can’t wait to meet all of the lads and everyone around the building. Special thank you to the manager for the faith he has shown in me. A dream come true. Come on you blues 💙 pic.twitter.com/xpfIklsgzn — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) August 26, 2020