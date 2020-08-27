Chelsea sign Thiago Silva from PSG to continue epic transfer spree

Holy shit, Roman Abramovich is knocking this transfer window out of the park. Today, Thiago Silva completed his move from PSG on a one-year contract. The experienced Brazilian defender joins Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr, Xavier Mbuyamba and Ben Chilwell in Chelsea’s class of new signings. Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz may yet follow. There is also talk that brilliant Atletico keeper Jan Oblak could replace the ineffectual Kepa in goal, although I doubt it’ll happen. Whatever, that’s a remarkable series of upgrades to Frank Lampard’s squad. If they weren’t title contenders before, they are now.

If the transfer rumours are true, Chelsea could be a force next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/PHQeay2VtB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2020