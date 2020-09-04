Messi is staying at Barcelona after all – what a tease!

Thanks for the drama, Leo, you whopper

Internet-breaking news:

Lionel Messi is STAYING at Barcelona, because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his enormous release clause (700 million euros) and he doesn’t want to lawyer up. Hands up if you saw this coming? Most of us did, I’m sure. In the last couple of days, it did seem increasingly likely that this would be the outcome. What a tease, though.

The thought of arguably the greatest footballer of all time playing in England was tantalising of course. Now the dream is dead. I blame Stoke City. If they had stayed in the top flight, who knows…

Messi told Goal (one hell of a scoop for the website):