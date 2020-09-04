Messi is staying at Barcelona after all – what a tease!

Thanks for the drama, Leo, you whopper
Internet-breaking news:
Lionel Messi is STAYING at Barcelona, because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his enormous release clause (700 million euros) and he doesn’t want to lawyer up. Hands up if you saw this coming? Most of us did, I’m sure. In the last couple of days, it did seem increasingly likely that this would be the outcome. What a tease, though.
The thought of arguably the greatest footballer of all time playing in England was tantalising of course. Now the dream is dead. I blame Stoke City. If they had stayed in the top flight, who knows…
Messi told Goal (one hell of a scoop for the website):
Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700m clause, and that this is impossible.
I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived.
It is the club of my life, I have made my life here. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barca to court.