Chelsea complete Kai Havertz signing

Hi Kai

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, on a five-year contract worth a reported £90m in total (£72m up front). You wouldn’t call that good value, not when Timo Werner cost half as much, but he did give some wonderful performances for Bayer last season, with an impressive 18 goals and nine assists to his name.

Havertz said: “For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!”

Chelsea are replacing both the handle and the axe head, and will be unrecognisable from the team that finished fourth last season. Imagine Christian Pulisic, Havertz and Hakim Ziyech playing behind Timo Werner – if that works, Chelsea could score more goals than anyone this term.

There is still the issue of Kepa in goal, though, and until Frank Lampard figures out how to make that problem go away, and how to tighten up the defence in general (the additions of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell should help), then the Blues will surely fall short of winning the title in 2021.