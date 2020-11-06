One Wolves fan is eating their words after Diogo Jota’s Liverpool heroics

Diogo Jota has hit the ground running at Liverpool, and that has certainly taken one Wolverhampton Wanderers fan by surprise.

This unnamed Wolves fan on Twitter was pleased when Liverpool decided to pay £41 million for Jota in the summer of 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old winger had lost his place in the Wolves starting lneup in the final weeks of last season, and given that the youngster cost the Wanderers just £12.8 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport. It was business well done.

One Wolves fan on Twitter was over the moon with the sale of Jota for £41 million, and believed that Liverpool had overpaid for him.

However, they are now eating their words, as the Portuguese star turned in a superb display for Liverpool in midweek.

On Tuesday evening, Jota scored a stunning hat-trick for Liverpool in their 5-0 win against Atalanta away from home in Italy in the Champions League.

The Portugal international made a rare start in place of Roberto Firmino, and he certainly made his case to start against Manchester City this weekend as well.

Just imagine if Jota starts against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and scores a hat-trick again…

Perhaps the Wolves fan who was laughing at Liverpool for spending £41 million on Jota will have to delete his Twitter account.