Neymar and Mbappe still in love with PSG – sort of

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe may at times look like a pair of goofy children’s TV presenters but they’re also two of the most gifted footballers on the planet – and unlike Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, they are in their prime (BURN). As such, their employer PSG is rather keen to hang on to them, which is not easy when the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the wealthiest Premier League clubs are constantly lurking.

All is well in Paris currently, with PSG safely – and, after a slow start, impressively – through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, a tournament that remains the club’s grail. The club even had some positive PR for once, after the way its players handled the alleged racist incident during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir. That game was concluded on Wednesday, with Neymar scoring a hat-trick. The Brazilian says he’s happy where he is, and that the idea of leaving – he has put in a transfer request before – has “not crossed his mind”. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is “very confident” of agreeing contract extensions with both players.

As long as Neymar stays, I believe that Mbappe will do the same. And vice versa. Whatever you think of Qatar, it’s impossible not to marvel at their talent. I kind of hope they do both stay and win the Champions League this season… Shhh.