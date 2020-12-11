PSG take second bite at Dele Alli loan deal

Dele: Not waving but sinking fast at Spurs

Having had a bid rejected by Daniel Levy in the summer, PSG will again try to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on loan, this time in the imminent January window.

The writing is on the wall. Alli has started just one Premier League game this season, and hasn’t been in Spurs’ PL matchday squad since the 6-1 win at Man Utd in early October.

And in the Europe League last night, when Spurs beat Royal Antwerp, Dele had five chances at coming off the bench but was ignored by Jose Mourinho each time. If that doesn’t tell us that Alli is excess baggage, nothing does. As much as he seems to enjoy his life away from football in London, he must know it’s time for a fresh challenge. The opportunity to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is too good to pass up, and I hope Levy green lights it this time.

More: “Who wants a game?” asks Dele Alli on Instagram