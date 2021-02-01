Transfer talk: Tottenham block Dele Alli’s loan move to PSG

Ollie Irish

1st, February 2021

2 Comments

Transfer bellwether Fabrizio Romano claims that there is no chance Dele Alli will sign for PSG in this transfer window:

I mean, for f**k’s sake, just let Dele be with Poch again, even for half a season. Let him play, remind him of the joy in football. The absurdity of trying to replace a player who doesn’t play feels like an accurate reflection of the way Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho are running things at Spurs right now.

There is another way of reading this: Levy is planning to give up on Mourinho before he gives up on Alli; if I was Levy, I would give up on Mourinho right now. The way Spurs set up against Brighton, the way they played… it was nothing short of a disgrace. I also think that Mourinho’s treatment of Alli is disgraceful, but then he has a history of trying to break people. He’s a bully who plays shit football and I want him the f**k away from north London before he breaks anyone else.

Dele still has significant market value – I think people can see that his situation at Spurs is not of his own making – and if Levy knows anything, he knows about value.

Hang in there, Dele. Hopefully your nightmare will be over soon.

  1. Jake says:
    February 1, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    Beautifully stated, I can see you are frustrated. I’m Arsenal, so I hope Jose stays a good long while. Surely this is just Levy saying F-you to Poch, no need for a replacement for a boy that doesn’t play.

    Reply
  2. Omar says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:31 am

    This is just a blip. Jose knows how to get results, a top 4 finish is still possible for Spurs and Chelsea. The red devils are already collapsing hihihi

    Reply

