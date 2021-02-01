Transfer talk: Tottenham block Dele Alli’s loan move to PSG

Transfer bellwether Fabrizio Romano claims that there is no chance Dele Alli will sign for PSG in this transfer window:

Dele Alli > PSG deal is *not* happening. Definitely collapsed. The player was pushing to leave Spurs but Tottenham refused to let him go because they didn’t find a replacement. It’s over. ⛔️ #psg #thfc #spurs #DeadlineDay https://t.co/j9qEIjAi75 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

I mean, for f**k’s sake, just let Dele be with Poch again, even for half a season. Let him play, remind him of the joy in football. The absurdity of trying to replace a player who doesn’t play feels like an accurate reflection of the way Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho are running things at Spurs right now.

There is another way of reading this: Levy is planning to give up on Mourinho before he gives up on Alli; if I was Levy, I would give up on Mourinho right now. The way Spurs set up against Brighton, the way they played… it was nothing short of a disgrace. I also think that Mourinho’s treatment of Alli is disgraceful, but then he has a history of trying to break people. He’s a bully who plays shit football and I want him the f**k away from north London before he breaks anyone else.

Dele still has significant market value – I think people can see that his situation at Spurs is not of his own making – and if Levy knows anything, he knows about value.

Hang in there, Dele. Hopefully your nightmare will be over soon.