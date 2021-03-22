Transfer talk: AC Milan want to buy Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea

AC Milan has an option to buy Chelsea central defender Fikayo Tomori for £25m. And the Serie A club has quickly decided that, hell yes, they would like very much to do that.

Tomori may have been only fifth-choice CB for Chelsea under Frank Lampard, but he’s a very talented footballer with plenty of high-level attributes. He’s been terrific for Milan since he joined on loan in January – of their defenders, only Simon Kjaer has been performing better – and the club’s management feels like it was a shrewd move to include the option-to-buy.

I doubt Chelsea will feel too regretful about losing Tomori, although any club’s fans would rather not see the back of a young academy product. I don’t see him getting near the Blues’ starting line-up at the moment, so this is one of those happy deals that should suit both parties; £25m is a bargain price for Milan but also a tidy bit of business for Chelsea for a fringe squad player.