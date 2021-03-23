Get me the hell out of Spurs – Gareth Bale eyes swift Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale has opened his mouth, and it’s not pretty:

I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost. Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.

Gareth Bale hit up Tottenham at 3am asking “you up” and they answered. What a life. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) March 23, 2021

Yikes. Gareth played us! Maybe he doesn’t like Mourinho, maybe Madrid has better golf courses than north London (surely not), maybe he’s trying to wind up the many Spurs fans who have been loyal to him for many years. And we thought things were getting better for Bale on his comeback tour.

These new Bale quotes really make me question his intelligence. Is it not enough that Real fans don’t like him; he wants to alienate Spurs fans too? It’s fine if he wants to go back to Spain, of course, but his lack of self-awareness is stunning. Perhaps after all he’s just a thick lad who loves golf and happens to have unreal, off-the-chart football talent. Maybe that’s all there is to Bale: Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs.