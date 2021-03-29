Transfer talk: Liverpool to sign RB Leipzig defender in €40m deal

Liverpool are red-hot favourites to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahim Konate this summer. So says The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who is one of the more reliable reporters out there.

Ornstein claims: “With Leipzig under no pressure to sell, it is anticipated that any buyer will have to pay the 21-year-old’s release clause – thought to be around €40 million – rather than negotiating a lower price.

“The Bundesliga side are believed to be aware of interest in Konate but, if Liverpool choose to activate the mechanism in his contract, then talks would not be needed between the two parties.”

Ornstein’s potential scoop was backed up by German hack Christian Falk, another with a decent track record when it comes to transfer rumours:

TRUE ✅ @LFC are favorite on the transfer of Ibrahima Konaté (21). The Player of @DieRotenBullen has a release clause @David_Ornstein — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 29, 2021

Who is ‘Ibu’ Konate? He’s French, he’s 21 years old, and he’s built like an NFL linebacker (around 6ft 4in tall, weighs almost 15 stone). Despite his size, he’s quick and very comfortable on the ball:

In terms of his tool-kit, Konate has everything needed to succeed in the Premier League. Liverpool’s gain would be Leipzig’s loss, but also Arsenal’s: the Gunners have been linked with Konate too.