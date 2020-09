Totti’s eight-a-side amateur team is well-known in Rome. Amateur is misleading of course – several ex pros have played not only for Totti’s side but also for other sides in the league. Then there’s Totti himself, a colossus of modern Italian football who, quite clearly, still has some magic left in his boots.

P.S. I know this happened in January, but I’ve only just seen it, and any opportunity to feature Totti must be jumped at.

Iconic.