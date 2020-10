Cue up the Benny Hill music in your head, and hit play…

F*CK!

This happened during Copenhagen’s Europa League tie against Rijeka of Croatia – it was the only goal of the game, and what a winner it was. It’s not the funniest own goal of all time, but it goes straight in at number two. I also love that Copenhagen’s name is shortened to FCK for the telly.

By the way, let us never forget the No.1 own goal of all time: