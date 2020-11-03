Vinaros goalkeeper scores late equaliser … then is lobbed straight from the kick-off

Celebrating wildly doesn’t always pay off…

What’s going on here: Carlos Aguayo Torres, the stout goalkeeper for Vinaros CF (a Spanish fifth-tier side), scores a 95th-minute equaliser against ACD Peniscola. And not your usual ‘keeper comes up in the dying seconds’ goal – as you can see, it’s an expert finish from outside the box. Scenes! Except… seconds later, Peniscola kick off and lob our heroic keeper (who is backpedalling but still celebrating) to win the match 2-1. Scenes!!

This might be the quickest hero-to-zero (although it’s not exactly Torres’ fault) I’ve seen, not to mention one of the craziest finishes to a game ever. Well done, all.