Shithouse of the Week: AIK players including Seb Larsson troll Elfsborg with a second football

Ollie Irish

8th, December 2020

During their Allsvenskan game against Elfborg, Stockholm club AIK hit on a novel way to foil a counter-attack:

You can’t be too mad about shithousing of this quality. It’s actually a really inventive, if illegal, attempt from AIK to knock the football away from the attacking Elfsborg player.

And yes, that is Birmingham City and Sunderland legend Seb Larsson, now 35, picking up a yellow card for his role in this incident. Larsson has always been a bit of a shithouse, and it’s good to see he hasn’t lost a step despite his years.

Posted in Shithouses, Videos

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply