Unsportsmanlike conduct! Stuttgart striker booked for walking the ball into the net against Werder Bremen

Stuttgart forward Silas Wamangituka was booked for unsportsmanlike conduct when he literally walked the ball into the net during his side’s 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Bremen striker Davie Selke, who is built like a brick shithouse, did not take kindly to Wamangituka’s cheek and confronted him aggressively – Wamangituka did not want any of that and walked away. Perhaps it was Selke’s overreaction that prompted the ref to pull out his yellow card – the big man was so angry he went up the other end and scored a consolation goal for Bremen in the dying seconds of the game.

If you ask me, it’s a tad harsh on Wamangituka, whose finish was hardly that disrespectful – no moreso than a Panenka penalty, for example. But it’s certainly one of the oddest bookings I’ve ever seen.