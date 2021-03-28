Luka Modric chokes up as Croatia honour him for breaking appearances record

Luka Modric made history on Saturday when he took part in Croatia’s World Cup qualifying match against Cyprus (Croatia won 1-0).

The former Spurs midfielder became Croatia’s most capped player ever – and arguably their greatest too – after making his 135th appearance, surpassing Darijo Srna’s record.

To commemorate the achievement, the Croatian team watched a video of Modric’s highlights. Luka was then given a big cake and a standing ovation, which moved him to tears. Wholesome stuff and fully deserved – Modric is one of the truly great midfielders of our time.