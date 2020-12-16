West Brom sack Bilic – Farewell Slaven and your no-nonsense hat

Coaches, this fall why not pair an acrylic Puma beanie with a Burton suit-and-shirt combination. Bloodshot eyes due to stress at work? No problem – accessorise with a poppy.

Slaven Bilic wasn’t the type to wear an expensive padded Euro jacket, nor a chunky Pep knit. He didn’t care for touchline fashion. Lately, it didn’t seem like he cared too much for football. Every time I saw him, his expression was increasingly resigned.

Talking of which, after winning just one game in 13 Premier League matches this season, West Brom have parted company with Bilic. Fair enough, although the timing does seem weird, as the Baggies drew with Man City last night, an encouraging result – I can only assume West Brom had already found a replacement for the Croatian …

“Now then. Did someone say my name? I think I’ll treat myself to a pint of house red, ta very much.”

The dankest of timelines:

2015: West Ham sack Sam Allardyce and replace him with Slaven Bilic 2020: West Brom sack Slaven Bilic and replace him with Sam Allardyce — amar singh (@amarjourno) December 16, 2020

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

I feel for Slaven. He’s a terrific bloke and a decent coach who was burdened with a squad barely fit for the Premier League. That is partly on him, but still, he’ll be missed.