A genius ^

Pep Guardiola has called West Brom manager Sam Allardyce “a genius” for his ability to save clubs from relegation. Le Grand Sam has never taken over a club and failed to improve on their league position before leaving, so Pep has a point.

Allardyce knows how to get results “when everyone believes it is over”, said Guardiola, whose side visit West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Still, this could be the biggest challenge for football’s Winston Wolf. The Baggies have managed only one win in seven games since he took over from Slaven Bilic in mid-December, and are now five points from safety.

These stats won’t sway Pep’s mind, though.

“It is not easy to take over a team during the season, but against Wolves, Liverpool, other clubs he [Allardyce] got good results,” Guardiola said.

“Sam Allardyce is a genius.”

It is written.