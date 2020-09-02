WWE legend Triple H urges Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

Ollie Irish

2nd, September 2020

“Build your legacy, build your franchise, stay with the people that brought you to the dance… stay with West Ham.”

Stirring words. Are you listening, Declan Rice!? Are you ready to become the hero that West Ham need? Are you!?

You wouldn’t argue with Triple H – he looks like Sean Dyche on HGH. Except, Chelsea fans would argue with him. They want Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, back at the Bridge.

Watch the clip:

Posted in West Ham Utd

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply