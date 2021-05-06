Of course Big Sam is the only manager to figure out Thomas Tuchel

Ollie Irish

6th, May 2021

Tuchel & Chelsea: a match made in football heaven, apparently

In the wake of Chelsea reaching the Champions League final, football journalist Julien Laurens highlighted a very impressive stat about their new(ish) head coach Thomas Tuchel:

In just four months in charge of Chelsea, Tuchel has beaten teams managed by:

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Diego Simeone (Atletico – twice), Jose Mourinho (Spurs) and Carlo Ancelotti (Everton). Number of goals conceded by Chelsea in those wins? None. NONE. Tuchel is the Messiah!

P.S. Laurens didn’t mention Chelsea’s recent clean-sheet wins over Scott Parker (Fulham) and David Moyes (West Ham), which is a tad harsh on the Englishman and the Scot, as they’ve both done better (relatively) than Mourinho this season.

The only manager who has done a job on Tuchel is the one, the only, BIG SAM. West Brom beat Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge this season, which has to rank as one of the most outlying results in years, even if Chelsea did have a man sent off.

Bonus stat: Big Sam is the only manager to win away at Chelsea in the Premier League with three different clubs (Bolton, Crystal Palace and West Brom).

