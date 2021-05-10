Juventus threatened with Serie A expulsion if they don’t withdraw from European Super League

Gabriele Gravina – Italy’s Robert Kilroy-Silk?

Gabriele Gravina, who is the head of the Italian FA (the FIGC in Italian), has told a Naples radio station that Juventus won’t be permitted to take part in Serie A next season if they are still a part of the doomed European Super League – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juve are the three clubs still clinging on to the project.

This is excellent soap opera stuff, but there’s no way on earth that the Old Lady will be booted out of Italy’s top flight. Still, even the mere suggestion of a ban should anger Juve’s odious little chairman Andrea Agnelli, which is a heartwarming thought.

Gravina’s threat comes straight on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Milan too. Yikes.

Highlights: