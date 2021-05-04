Jose Mourinho is the new head coach of AS Roma

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

AS Roma

That happened fast: Jose Mourinho will take over as head coach of Roma next season, it was announced today. It’s a three-year deal, fittingly – plenty of time for Jose to alienate half of Roma’s squad and sign a 40-year-old Zlatan (he joked).

Serie A should suit his pragmatic style of play. He did amazingly well at Inter, after all, although I think the game has changed a lot since 2008, whereas Mourinho has not. Still, he should have enough left in the tank to push Roma into a top-four finish in Italy – it’s a fairly weak league right now, at least considerably weaker than the Premier League.

Current Roma manager Paulo Fonseca will leave his role at the end of this season.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” Roma announced on Twitter.

Roma’s president, Dan Friedkin, and vice-president, Ryan Friedkin, said in a joint statement:

We are thrilled and delighted to welcome José Mourinho into the AS Roma family. A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project. The appointment of José is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.

Mourinho had this to say about his appointment: “After meetings with the ownership and [general manager] Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma.

“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years. The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.”

Boilerplate stuff. As a Spurs fan, I’ve already moved on.