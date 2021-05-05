Jens Lehmann sacked from Hertha Berlin board over ‘token black guy’ WhatsApp message

Former Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann has been sacked from Hertha Berlin’s supervisory board after referring to pundit Dennis Aogo as “a token black guy” in a WhatsApp message.

Lehmann, 51, who played for the Gunners from 2003-08 as well as a spell in 2011, and represented Germany 61 times, apologised on social media to Aogo, a former Hamburg and Schalke player who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

“In a private message from my mobile phone to Dennis Aogo, an impression was created for which I apologised in conversation with Dennis,” he wrote. “As a former national team player he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence.”

Hertha confirmed that Lehmann will no longer have a role with them. “Such statements in no way correspond to the values for which Hertha BSC stands and actively campaigns,” the club’s president, Werner Gegenbauer, said. “We distance ourselves from any form of racism.”

Oh Jens, you utter muppet.