Edinson Cavani signs one-year Manchester United contract extension

Edinson Cavani, Man Utd’s swashbuckling goal-getter and cult hero in the making, has rejected the advances of Boca Juniors and signed a new one-year deal with United. The contract will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

Cavani said: “Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.”

EDINSON CAVANI DIVING HEADERS IN FRONT OF A FULL STRETFORD END, WHAT ELSE COULD I EVER NEED — ‘ (@vintageredss) May 10, 2021

United fans are chuffed to bits with this news (see above). They warmed to Cavani for his goal-scoring exploits, but they’ve really taken him to heart after seeing the Uruguayan get stuck into Roma’s players to defend Mason Greenwood: