Premier League highlights: Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham – Mason is not Spurs’ messiah

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scored at Elland Road in front of watching England head coach Gareth Southgate, to boost his chances of going to Euro 2020 next month.

Stuart Dallas put Leeds ahead with his eighth league goal of the season, pouncing from close range after Hugo Lloris’ fine reaction save had stopped Sergio Reguilon scoring an own goal.

Son Heung-min equalised 12 minutes later with a typically clinical finish, after a neat Dele Alli run-and-pass.

Just before half-time, Bamford tapped in Ezgjan Alioski’s cross before substitute Rodrigo condemned Spurs to their first league defeat in three games under interim manager Ryan Mason – it’s fair to say Mason was outcoached here by Marcelo Bielsa, which is hardly a surprise.

4 – Patrick Bamford is just the fourth Englishman to score 15+ goals for Leeds in a single Premier League campaign after Lee Chapman (15 in 1992-93), Rod Wallace (17 in 1993-94) & Michael Bridges (19 in 1999-00). Spearhead. #LEETOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

Harry Kane had two goals ruled out for offside, one of which looked fine until VAR did its thing, and hit the bar from a free-kick, while Illan Meslier produced a good save to keep out Serge Aurier’s deflected attempt. It was a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

Spurs are now five points off fourth spot, with three games to go, and both teams above them – West Ham in fifth and Chelsea in fourth – have games in hand. I think it’s safe to say they will not qualify for the Champions League, nor really do they deserve to.

Leeds move above Aston Villa and Arsenal – who both play on Sunday – into ninth.

Man of the match: Hugo Lloris (Spurs)

Match highlights: