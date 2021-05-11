Premier League highlights: Man Utd 1-2 Leicester City – Foxes hand title to Man City

“Knights, new plan! The one who kills the ogre, will be named champion! Have at him!”

Could Leicester do it on a mild Tuesday night at Old Trafford? Yes, they could. Leicester’s 2-1 win handed the Premier League title to Man City, and also reignited their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United needed to avoid defeat to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened line-up proved costly – although, let’s not kid ourselves, City were always going to be champions.

Caglar Soyuncu’s 66th-minute winner lifts Leicester above Chelsea into third, eight points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now won the Premier League for the third time in four seasons, and a seventh time in total. Congrats to them.

Man Utd boss Solskjaer said afterwards: “Congratulations to [City]. They have had a fantastic season. I am very pleased with my boys that have made it to the last 10 days with a Manchester City side ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe.

“We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad.”

Pep Guardiola’s reaction to winning the title: “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won.

“I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”

By the way, watch the match highlights (below) just to see Luke Thomas’ astonishingly good finish that put Leicester 1-0 up. The fact he told Jamie Vardy to leave it makes it even better.

Man of the match: Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

Match highlights: