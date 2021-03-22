FA Cup highlights: Leicester City 3-1 Man Utd – Tielemans runs the show again

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as his side knocked a sloppy Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

A terrible backpass from Fred was the catalyst for Leicester’s win. Iheanacho collected the pass and rounded United keeper Dean Henderson to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Mason Greenwood made it 1-1 with a typically ruthless finish from a Paul Pogba cross, before Youri Tielemans fired a low shot into the bottom corner. Tielemans is having a superb season.

United’s soft defence was exposed again in the 78th minute as Iheanacho was left unmarked at the far post to head home Marc Albrighton’s free-kick, sending his side into a semi-final clash with Southampton.

1 – Manchester United have lost an away match against English opposition for the first time in 30 matches, with the previous such defeat coming against Liverpool in January 2020. Closed. pic.twitter.com/OAGxOKEuke — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

For United, this was a missed opportunity, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might regret resting Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw, even if he claims he had no choice but to rotate his tired squad.

Tiredness isn’t the issue, though. Several United players simply aren’t good enough to play in the first team: Fred, clearly, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, to name three players who featured on Sunday. All midfielders. United urgently need to upgrade their midfield.

Leicester keep on rolling, and they can do it even without the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

“I’m obviously delighted,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. “It was a great team performance. Every aspect of the game was complete. We showed courage to play football against one of Europe’s greatest teams. I’m so happy for the players. I thought we thoroughly deserved it.”

Man of the match: Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

