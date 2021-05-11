‘Worst season of my career’ – Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

Putting the sad into Sadio

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has described this season as the worst of his career and admits he was so concerned about his form at one stage that he underwent medical tests to check there was nothing wrong with him.

The Senegal striker, 29, has scored 13 goals for Liverpool this season (which is hardly terrible), with nine of those coming in the Premier League, but only three at Anfield.

In comparison, last season he scored 22 times in all competitions and was consistently one of Liverpool’s best players.

“This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it,” he told the French television channel Canal+. “If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don’t know. I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time. I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine.

“I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will keep on working hard – and perhaps in time this situation will pass.”

Sadio is probably being too hard on himself, and god knows some Liverpool fans are being too hard on him. I wonder if the lack of crowds has had anything to do with his relative loss of form? Perhaps he is just one of those players who thrives in front of fans.