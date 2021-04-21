Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to Klopp, players and fans

Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry has broken his silence over the European Super League debacle to apologise to head coach Jurgen Klopp, the players and the fans for “the disruption I caused” by signing up to the proposed ESL.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s owner, was condemned for its role in a project that collapsed inside 48 hours and provoked internal opposition from many sources, including their own manager and captain Jordan Henderson. Neither Klopp nor the first-team squad were consulted over the move.

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours,” Henry said in a video statement. “It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

“And I want to apologise to Jurgen, to Billy [Hogan, chief executive], to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.”

Watch the statement in full:

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

“I’m not sorry that we did it, I’m sorry we got caught.”