Five Best Premier League Games To Watch In February

The Premier League action will resume in February after the FA Cup fourth round tie and there are plenty of big games to watch out for.

The Premier League action will resume in February after the FA Cup fourth round tie and there are plenty of big games to watch out for.

Here are five best Premier League games to watch in February:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City – February 5

Spurs are currently part of the chasing pack for the Champions League spots and they are three points adrift of fourth-place Manchester United, who have a game in hand. The upcoming meeting against City appears a must-win to keep themselves in the top-four hunt, but we don’t see that happening.

Antonio Conte’s side race into a surprise 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium last month only to concede four goals after the interval. Their defensive record has been woeful lately and this could hamper them again. City should do the league double over Spurs for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester City

Liverpool vs Everton – February 13

The Merseyside derby has not been a one-sided affair over the past few seasons. Liverpool have won just two of the previous six Premier League meetings against Everton. There have been three draws as well as a victory for the Toffees at Anfield. It could be another tight affair.

Everton are languishing in the drop zone at the moment but they generally tend to turn up for the derby. They will look to keep things tight at the back to frustrate the hosts. A third goalless draw in seven meetings won’t come as a surprise with the mixed fortunes of both clubs this season.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Arsenal vs Manchester City – February 15

Arsenal were initially due to entertain Manchester City in October but the fixture was postponed in order to rescheduling of the Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. Hence, this will be the first time that the teams will meet in the top-flight this season.

The Gunners have a dreadful league record against Pep Guardiola’s side with 10 straight defeats but gave them a good fight last season at the Emirates Stadium. Rodri scored a late winner. Arsenal are currently five points ahead of City at the top with a game in hand and will be hoping to end the dismal run against them with a positive result.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – February 18

Newcastle have suffered just one league defeat in the current campaign and that came at Anfield. The Reds scored a dramatic 98th-minute winner, leaving the Magpies with no time to respond. Eddie Howe’s side will be aiming to avenge the result at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are currently 10 points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table and in a good position to qualify for the Champions League. If the gap stays the same in the coming weeks, the Magpies have an excellent chance to end the Reds’ Champions League hopes by beating them at home. Liverpool’s away record has been woeful this season with just eight points from nine outings.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea – February 26

Spurs ended a five-match losing streak against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this season with a 2-2 draw. Harry Kane scored a dramatic late equaliser but they were probably fortuitous as Cristian Romero committed a clear foul on Marc Cucurella in the box in the lead-up to the goal.

As things stand, that is the only point that Spurs have won against the so-called Big Six this season. They will be hoping for an improvement when Chelsea visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Still, the Blues won’t be easy to beat after spending big on quality attackers in the January transfer window.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea