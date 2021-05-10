Premier League highlights: Fulham 0-2 Burnley – Scott Parker ‘gutted’ as Cottagers relegated

Dry your eyes, Scott (very sorry). Fulham have been relegated from the Premier League after just one season back in the top flight, no thanks to a home defeat by Burnley that saw the Clarets secure their top-flight status for another season.

Nothing is going to the wire for once, at least not at the wrong end of the table. All three relegated clubs have now been confirmed. Fulham will join Sheffield United and West Brom in the Championship next season. Getting back out of it will be another gruelling test.

3+ – Fulham’s defeat means all three/four teams have been relegated with as many as three games remaining for the first time in Premier League history. Confirmation. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2021

Burnley struck twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half at Craven Cottage, through Ashley Westwood on the counter-attack and then a Chris Wood banger. The goals knocked the stuffing out of Scott Parker’s side, although their chances of survival have looked very slim for weeks, especially when Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley all picked up precious points as the Cottagers ran out of steam.

Although Fulham can’t complain about being relegated, they’ve played some lovely football at times, and had very little rub of the green. Parker has proved that he is a somewhat capable manager, and a smartly dressed one at that (lovely grey cardigan with elbow patches tonight), but it has been an ultra-competitive Premier League this season; in most other years, I imagine Fulham would have survived fairly comfortably.

After the match, a dejected Parker said: “It has been looming but it doesn’t hide the disappointment, hurt and sadness I feel tonight. It’s inevitable now. I am gutted.

“This year at times, while we have had some big improvements and pushed on in certain elements the facts are that we have fallen short. We have not been quite good enough.”

Bounce back, Scotty, bounce back.

Man of the match: James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Match highlights: