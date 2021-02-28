Highlights: Spurs 4-0 Burnley – Gareth Bale rolls back the years

Gareth Bale gave his best all-round performance since returning on loan to Spurs with two goals in his side’s 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. [Insert golf joke here.]

The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after just two minutes, poking home from close range.

He then set up Harry Kane for Tottenham’s second after 15 minutes before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 before half-time.

Bale then notched his second goal of the game with a superb curling shot to finish off a swift counter-attack on 55 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side returned to form after five defeats in their previous six Premier League matches.

Gareth Bale is playing like someone that's just found out golf courses are set to reopen on 29th March. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 28, 2021

Spurs now sit in eighth spot on 39 points, but a top-four finish is not off the table. Burnley lie 15th with 28 points, and could yet be dragged into a relegation battle.

After the match, Bale said: “I’m delighted with the goals and the assist and whatever I can do for the team.

“I’ve been happy all season. In the dressing room I feel comfortable and I’m having fun. I’m happy and I’m sure it’s showing on the pitch.

“I have been building up a little bit to get fully fit – I felt comfortable and my form is coming back. It’s nice to help the team.”

Man of the match: Gareth Bale (Spurs)

Match highlights: