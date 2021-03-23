Frank Worthington dies aged 72

The former England forward – and one of the most charming rogues in football – Frank Worthington has died at the age of 72 after a long illness. His family said he died peacefully in hospital in Huddersfield on Monday.

Frank played for more than 20 clubs during a career that stretched from 1966 to 1991, although he is most synonymous with Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City; more than half of his appearances were made for that quartet.

Worthington with singer Linda Lewis in 1974

Frank won a paltry eight England caps, all in 1974. Paltry in relation to his huge talent. Like so many maverick English talents, he should have played far more for the Three Lions.

Worthington’s wife Carol paid tribute to her late husband, saying: “Frank brought joy to so many people throughout his career and in his private life. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much.”

Leicester City posted this lovely tribute video on their YouTube channel: