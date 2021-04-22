Barcelona’s lack of self-awareness is un-f**king-believable

What due prudence looks like ^

FC Barcelona (extract from a club statement made today, responding to the European Super League omnishambles):

Despite being perfectly aware of the importance and interest raised by this matter, as well as the need to always act with the utmost transparency, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence and asks for the utmost understanding, respect and most of all patience among FC Barcelona supporters and public opinion in general.

Also FC Barcelona:

Spent way more than £100m on Phil Coutinho (shit)

Spent £100m+ on Ousmane Dembele (pretty shit)

Spent £100m+ on Antoine Griezmann (pretty shit)

Spent £75m on Frenkie de Jong (okay)

Spent £50m+ on Miralem Pjanic (shit)

Have Lionel Messi on a £480m contract (the lad has potential)

Repeat after me:

FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence.