Club Brugge striker Emannuel Dennis thrown off team bus in a sulk because he couldn’t sit in his favourite seat

Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is known for being “idiosyncratic” or having an “attitude” (i.e. he’s a dick), will not take part in their Champions League tie at Borussia Dortmund this evening. Why? Because the 23-year-old Nigerian wasn’t allowed to sit in his favourite place on the team bus – he stormed off the bus in a huff and no doubt will be fined at a later date. This is one better than Yaya Toure getting mad when Man City forgot to give him a birthday cake.

What a spanner. This has to be one of the dumbest reasons a footballer could ever miss a big match. On the field tonight, Brugge will miss him.

Dennis was very much on the market last season, as Brugge wanted to cash in on him before too many people realised what he’s like. West Brom were reportedly interested in a loan deal, but the Belgian side wanted to get rid of him permanently, for around £20m. With selfish, petulant behaviour like this, you can see why.