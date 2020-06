With Chelsea leading 1-0, a scoreline that would see Liverpool clinch the Premier League title tonight, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and casually blasted an unstoppable free-kick past Kepa to make it 1-1 – poor Kepa could have seen that coming a week ago and he still wouldn’t know what hit him.

De Bruyne is ridiculously good at pretty much every facet of the game, and he’s getting better. He’s the best player in Premier League by a distance.