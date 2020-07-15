Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante are Scrabble buddies

Olivier Giroud examines his imaginary Scrabble tiles after scoring Chelsea’s winner against Norwich on Tuesday evening. He likes what he sees – a nice mix of vowels and high-scoring consonants.

Giroud revealed his goal celebration was a nod and a wink to his regular Scrabble partner, N’Golo Kante. That’s right, Giroud has a regular Scrabble partner. Delightful scenes. Get yourself on Twitch, Olivier.

"I play scrabble with Kante." – Olivier Giroud on his celebration tonight [via @footballdaily]

Whatever next? Jack Grealish falling over on the edge of the box, winning a free-kick, scoring said free-kick, and then dedicating the strike to team-mates Tyrone Mings and Pepe Reina with a bleating sheep celebration, to mark the trio’s weekly Settlers of Catan session? Patrick Bamford celebrating a shinned goal for Leeds by doffing an imaginary top hat in the direction of Marcelo Bielsa, a jaunty reference to the striker and his gaffer’s shared love of Monopoly? Harry Kane laying down some imaginary tiles to mark his Rummikub addiction? We can dream.