Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante are Scrabble buddies

Ollie Irish

15th, July 2020

Olivier Giroud examines his imaginary Scrabble tiles after scoring Chelsea’s winner against Norwich on Tuesday evening. He likes what he sees – a nice mix of vowels and high-scoring consonants.

Giroud revealed his goal celebration was a nod and a wink to his regular Scrabble partner, N’Golo Kante. That’s right, Giroud has a regular Scrabble partner. Delightful scenes. Get yourself on Twitch, Olivier.

Whatever next? Jack Grealish falling over on the edge of the box, winning a free-kick, scoring said free-kick, and then dedicating the strike to team-mates Tyrone Mings and Pepe Reina with a bleating sheep celebration, to mark the trio’s weekly Settlers of Catan session? Patrick Bamford celebrating a shinned goal for Leeds by doffing an imaginary top hat in the direction of Marcelo Bielsa, a jaunty reference to the striker and his gaffer’s shared love of Monopoly? Harry Kane laying down some imaginary tiles to mark his Rummikub addiction? We can dream.

Posted in Chelsea, Funnies

